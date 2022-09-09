NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Joey Logano, 2065; 2. William Byron, 2059; 3. Denny Hamlin, 2057; 4. Christopher Bell, 2055; 5. Tyler Reddick, 2050; 6. Ryan Blaney, 2047; 7. Kyle Larson, 2044; 8. Ross Chastain, 2042; 9. Chase Elliott, 2041; 10. Alex Bowman, 2037; 11. Kyle Busch, 2035; 12. Daniel Suarez, 2029; 13. Austin Cindric, 2027; 14. Austin Dillon, 2025; 15. Chase Briscoe, 2019; 16. Kevin Harvick, 2016.
Xfinity: 1. AJ Allmendinger, 964; 2. Ty Gibbs, 913; 3. Justin Allgaier, 898; 4. Noah Gragson, 872; 5. Josh Berry, 830; 6. Austin Hill, 740; 7. Brandon Jones, 708; 8. Riley Herbst, 651; 9. Sam Mayer, 648; 10. Daniel Hemric, 593; 11. Landon Cassill, 573; 12. Ryan Sieg, 555.
Truck: 1. Candler Smith, 2110; 2. Zane Smith, 2109; 3. John Hunter Nemecheck, 2106; 4. Grant Enfinger, 2104; 5. Ty Majeski, 2099; 6. Stewart Friesen, 2094; 7. Ben Rhodes, 2084; 8. Matt Crafton, 2066; 9. Carson Hocevar, 2063; 10. Christian Eckes, 2060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.