Wednesday, July 26
Little League baseball
Major Division State Tournament
at Newtown Square
Mifflinburg vs. Section 5 champ., 4 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at State College, 12:05 p.m.
Thursday, July 27
Little League baseball
Major Division State Tournament
at Newtown Square
Mifflinburg vs. TBA, TBA
Minor League baseball
State College at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, July 28
Minor League baseball
State College at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Trenton, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Trenton, 5 p.m.
