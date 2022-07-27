SEDA-COG
LEWISBURG — SEDA-COG has announced that Kristin McLaughlin, a 10-year staffer, will be assuming the role of principal transportation planner.
McLaughlin has been with SEDA-COG since 2012, working in SEDA-COG’s Community Development department administering Lycoming County’s CDBG program. She has been employed in the planning and community development field throughout the region for 20 years. Her previous positions include Elm Street manager for Sunbury Revitalization, transportation planning specialist for PennDOT’s Bureau of Rail Freight, and community planner for Union County Planning Commission.
McLaughlin graduated Summa Cum Laude from Bloomsburg University in 2002 with a degree in geography, with a concentration in urban and regional planning and a minor in Philosophy.
UPMC Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Williamsport recently earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement re-certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
The certification, offered in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, focuses on the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation to the intraoperative, hospitalization or ambulatory surgical center admission, rehabilitation activities, and follow-up visit with the orthopedic surgeon.
UPMC Williamsport underwent a rigorous, unannounced virtual review, during which, a Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with related certification standards including program management, supporting self-management, and delivering and facilitating clinical care. The Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewer also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
PPL Electric Utilities
ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities recently won a pair of Industry Excellence Awards from Southeastern Electric Exchange (S.E.E.) for innovations in both employee safety processes and supply chain management. The awards were presented at S.E.E.’s annual conference on June 29.
“Innovating for the future is a major focus,” said PPL Electric Utilities President Steph Raymond. “Whether that’s finding new ways to increase organizational safety, bolster efficiencies through supply chain management or pioneering a new technology. These awards showcase how our continued efforts translate into benefits for our employees and customers.”
While having the two safest years in its history in 2017 and 2018, the company continued to look for ways to increase overall safety within the organization. This led to the development of a safety-focused leadership training program that provides mentoring skills and a forum to discuss all aspects of safety incidents, regardless of whether they resulted in injuries.
After a review of safety trends, PPL Electric found that engaged leaders helped to reduce safety incidents by passing on knowledge to both less experienced and new employees. Along with introducing this new safety leadership program, the company created a process for discussing safety incidents and launched quarterly learning sessions that addressed key topics.
PPL Electric was also honored for a recent supply chain management innovation. PPL Electric’s supply chain organization took over the storage and delivery of the utility’s steel structures in 2020. This move helped to reduce costs by 40% and resulted in increased reliability and service for customers.
Prior to taking over these processes, the company relied on a third-party vendor to both store and deliver these structures.
