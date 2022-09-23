Selinsgrove Speedway point standings
410 sprint cars: 1. Blane Heimbach, 1480; 2. Lucas Wolfe, 1350; 3. Michael Walter II, 1260
Super late models: 1. Bryan Bernheisel, 3240; 2. Jeff Rine, 2910; 3. Dylan Yoder, 2840
305 sprint cars: 1. Ken Duke, 2400; 2. Garrett Bard, 2235; 3. Doug Dodson, 2140.
Limited late models: 1. Andrew Yoder, 1720; 2. Devin Hart, 1550; 3. Daulton Bigler, 1340
360 sprint cars: 1. Jason Shultz, 1350; 2. Derek Locke, 1170; 3. Mark Smith, 1040.
Roadrunners: 1. Nathan Romig, 3440; 2. Keith Bissinger, 3310; 3. Jake Jones, 3300.
