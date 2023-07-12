WILLIAMSPORT — Garrett Wallace hit a triple and a home run, scoring three runs Wednesday to help Williamsport defeat Trenton 7-4 in MLB Draft League play.
Will Fuenning also hit a solo home run for the Crosscutters, and Adam Becker drove in a pair of runs in the win.
Williamsport (13-19, 2-2 second half) has now hit 17 home runs this season, which is second in the league, behind only the Thunder.
Trenton is up to 20 home runs after the Thunder hit a pair of solo home runs against Williamsport starting pitcher Shaun Gamelin.
Those were the only two runs Gamelin allowed in his six innings of work, as he picked up his second win of the season.
Tommy Green closed out the game to earn his first save of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.