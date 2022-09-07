Jazz musician Sonny Rollins is 92. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 79. Singer Alfa Anderson (Chic) is 76. Actor Susan Blakely is 74. Rock musician Dennis Thompson (MC5) is 74. Actor Julie Kavner is 72. Rock singer Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) is 71. Rock musician Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 69. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 68. Actor Michael Emerson is 68. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 66. Singer/songwriter Diane Warren is 66. Singer Margot Chapman is 65. Actor J. Smith-Cameron is 65. Actor W. Earl Brown is 59. Actor Toby Jones is 56. Actor-comedian Leslie Jones (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 55. Model-actor Angie Everhart is 53. Actor Diane Farr is 53. Actor Monique Gabriela Curnen is 52. Actor Tom Everett Scott is 52. Rock musician Chad Sexton (311) is 52. Actor Shannon Elizabeth is 49. Actor Oliver Hudson is 46. Actor Devon Sawa is 44. Actor JD Pardo is 43. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth (TV: “Code Black”) is 38. Actor Alyssa Diaz (TV: “Ray Donovan”; “Zoo”) is 37. Singer-musician Wes Willis (Rush of Fools) is 36. Actor Evan Rachel Wood is 35. Actor Jonathan Majors is 33. Actor Ian Chen (TV: “Fresh Off the Boat”) is 16.

