WILLIAMSPORT — The most recent dean’s list of the Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT) included the following students:
Lycoming County
• Hunter J. Counsil, Muncy, Bachelor of Science, Building Automation Engineering Technology
• Chris J. Dailey, Montgomery, Associate of Applied Science, Nursing
• Jeremy Dorward, Muncy, Associate of Applied Science, Automated Manufacturing Technology
• Cody R. Englehart, Montgomery, Bachelor of Science, Human Services and Restorative Justice
• Sierra Fay, Muncy, Bachelor of Science, Human Services and Restorative Justice
• Travis W. Fogleman, Muncy, Associate of Applied Science, Heavy Construction Equipment Technology: Technician Emphasis
• Connor S. Fuenty, Hughesville, Bachelor of Science, Building Automation Engineering Technology
• Franchesca R. Guisewhite, Muncy, Associate of Applied Science, Culinary Arts Technology
• Autumn L. Hampton, Muncy, Bachelor of Science, Applied Management
• Kaitlyn R. Hauck, Hughesville, Associate of Applied Science, Radiography
• Dakota J. Haueisen, Hughesville, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering Technology
• Noah R. Hunt, Muncy, Bachelor of Science, Accounting
• Grace E. Maneval, Montgomery, Associate of Applied Science, Landscape/Plant Production Technology
• Alexis J. Newcomer, Muncy, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering Technology
• Nichole R. Ohnmeiss, Muncy, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Kristen Phillips, Muncy, Bachelor of Science, Information Assurance and Cyber Security
• Jimmy L. Shaylor Jr., Hughesville, Associate of Applied Science, Automotive Technology: Honda PACT Emphasis
• Dakota M. Snyder, Muncy Valley, Bachelor of Science, Electronics and Computer Engineering Technology
• Aleyah D. Walter, Hughesville, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Paramedic Science
• Chance L. Webb, Hughesville, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration: Marketing Concentration
• Dylan B. Whitmoyer, Muncy, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management
• Monique D. Woodring, Muncy, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
Northumberland County
• Julia M. Abraham, Milton, Associate of Applied Science, Health Arts: Practical Nursing Emphasis
• Zak W. Anderson, Sunbury, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Design Technology
• Alyssa J. Auman, Sunbury, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration: Management Concentration
• Rebecca Baker, Watsontown, Bachelor of Science, Emergency Management and Homeland Security
• Zachary P. Barrall, Watsontown, Bachelor of Science, Software Development & Information Management
• Gretchen Bigger, Watsontown, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Lauren N. Bird, Milton, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Radiography
• Gavin R. Blaszka, Coal Township, Associate of Applied Science, Automated Manufacturing Technology
• Lauren R. Bleistein, Milton, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Zoie B. Boyer, Watsontown, Associate of Applied Science, Culinary Arts Technology
• Kameryn B. Breinich, Trevorton, Bachelor of Science, Manufacturing Engineering Technology
• Kristina M. Brouse, Northumberland, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Registered Nurse
• Trishelle A. Brungard, Watsontown, Bachelor of Science, Pre-Physician Assistant Studies
• Zackary R. Burkhart, Milton, Bachelor of Science, Building Science and Sustainable Design: Architectural Technology Concentration
• Ben D. Burns, Northumberland, Bachelor of Science, Plastics and Polymer Engineering Technology
• Gabe A. Burns, Shamokin, Bachelor of Science, Pre-Physician Assistant Studies
• Jasaiah M. Capps, Shamokin, Bachelor of Science, Game and Simulation Programming
• Nancy Chan, Milton, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Gavin C. Colescott, Northumberlnd, Bachelor of Science, Building Automation Engineering Technology
• Cage M. Crissman, Sunbury, Bachelor of Science, Pre-Physician Assistant Studies
• Emilee K. Dunn, Coal Township, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Bryson C. Ebright, Sunbury, Bachelor of Science, Residential Construction Technology and Management
• Jacob M. Egan, Northumberland, Associate of Applied Science, Welding Technology
• Emily M. Engleman, Sunbury, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration
• Kayleean A. Finan, Watsontown, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Physical Therapist Assistant
• Kaden L. Foulds, Sunbury, Associate of Applied Science, Undecided Status
• Cameron J. Fritz, Elysburg, Associate of Applied Science, Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Technology
• Emma E. Gownley, Mount Carmel, Bachelor of Science, Pre-Applied Health Studies
• Samantha J. Guffey, Milton, Bachelor of Science, Graphic Design
• Brock E. Guffy, Milton, Bachelor of Science, Plastics and Polymer Engineering Technology
• Rebecca M. Hadfield, Coal Township, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Lauren L. Heiser, Paxinos, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Ambrose P. Hill, Shamokin, Bachelor of Science, Applied Management
• Samantha J. Holdren, Coal Township, Associate of Applied Science, Landscape/Plant Production Technology
• Ethan M. Houtz, Trevorton, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Design Technology
• Adam T. Joraskie, Mount Carmel, Certificate, Brewing and Fermentation Science
• Blake Kane, Coal Township, Bachelor of Science, Plastics and Polymer Engineering Technology
• Brandon C. Kapp, Milton, Bachelor of Science, Information Assurance and Cyber Security
• Nicole O. Kerstetter, Elysburg, Associate of Applied Science, Engineering CAD Technology
• Nicholas J. Kleman, Shamokin, Bachelor of Science, Pre-Physician Assistant Studies
• Madison Klock, Elysburg, Bachelor of Science, Dental Hygiene
• Lindsey S. Klusman, Mount Carmel, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management
• Kolden D. Kosmer, Dornsife, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering Technology
• Reagan D. Ladd, Sunbury, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Chelsea T. Lahr, Herndon, Associate of Applied Science, Landscape Horticulture Technology: Landscape Emphasis
• Taylor J. Leshock, Shamokin, Bachelor of Science, Graphic Design
• Natalie K. Lincalis, Muncy, Bachelor of Science, Graphic Design
• John M. Maize, Riverside, Bachelor of Science, Information Assurance and Cyber Security
• Sean P. McDonnell, Kulpmont, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Physical Therapist Assistant
• Faith E. Mitchell, Sunbury, Associate of Applied Science, Landscape Horticulture Technology: Landscape Emphasis
• Betsy E. Mosier, Watsontown, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Nursing
• Bradley W. Murphy, Milton, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Design Technology
• Alix Myers, Sunbury, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Nursing
• McKenna N. Myers, Northumberland, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration: Marketing Concentration
• Ian P. Nevius, Sunbury, Bachelor of Science, Software Development & Information Management
• Jacob J. Oberdorf, Riverside, Bachelor of Science, Applied Management
• Brittie Page, Watsontown, Bachelor of Science, Applied Health Studies
• Donnie A. Rager, Milton, Associate of Applied Science, Undecided Status
• Kaytlyn J. Reitenbach, Sunbury, Bachelor of Science, Dental Hygiene
• Alyssa Remigio, Watsontown, Bachelor of Science, Applied Health Studies: Occupational Therapy Assistant Concentration
• Morgan K. Rhodes, Milton, Associate of Applied Science, Business Management
• Peyton H. Riley, Danville, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration: Sport and Event Management Concentration
• Rachael Rutkoski, Herndon, Bachelor of Science, Building Science and Sustainable Design: Architectural Technology Concentration
• Sierra L. Shipe, Milton, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Practical Nursing
• Dana J. Shrawder, Watsontown, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration: Management Concentration
• Tunesha Smith, Watsontown, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Austin J. Spotts, Dalmatia, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Caden A. Stake, Sunbury, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Design Technology
• Nicholas P. Sundman, Kulpmont, Bachelor of Science, Automation Engineering Technology: Robotics & Automation
• Stephen D. Sundman, Elysburg, Bachelor of Science, Information Technology: Network Specialist Concentration
• Sydney M. Telesky, Milton, Bachelor of Science, Human Services and Restorative Justice
• Calista R. Toczek, Danville, Bachelor of Science, Dental Hygiene
• Hayden S. Volinski, Northumberland, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Design Technology
• Hayden C. Woland, Watsontown, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management
• Victoria P. Wolfe, Dalmatia, Bachelor of Science, Applied Health Studies: Occupational Therapy Assistant Concentration
• Tiffany M. Yuskoski, Mount Carmel, Bachelor of Science, Dental Hygiene
• Jessica M. Zarko, Mount Carmel, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Registered Nurse
Union County
• Kimberly R. Bergenstock, New Columbia, Bachelor of Science, Dental Hygiene
• Carson Brubaker, Mifflinburg, Associate of Applied Science, Electrical Technology
• Erin S. Carey, Lewisburg, Associate of Applied Science, Landscape/Plant Production Technology
• Alex J. Catherman, Mifflinburg, Associate of Applied Science, Information Technology: Network and User Support
• Rebecca Cornish, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration: Management Concentration
• Cinnamon A. Digan, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science, Welding and Fabrication Engineering Technology
• Olivia M. Eisenhauer, New Columbia, Associate of Applied Science, Surgical Technology
• Crystal E. Estep, New Columbia, Bachelor of Science, Health Science: Prehospital Medicine Concentration
• Henry Gutierrez, Winfield, Bachelor of Science, Electronics and Computer Engineering Technology
• Dylan A. Harvey, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science, Information Assurance and Cyber Security
• Tyler M. Hendershot, New Columbia, Bachelor of Science, Plastics and Polymer Engineering Technology
• Spencer Hills, New Columbia, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Jennamarie Jones, Mifflinburg, Associate of Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant
• Brayden C. Keister, New Berlin, Bachelor of Science, Pre-Physician Assistant Studies
• Jorden Klingler, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Design Technology
• Kendall S. Landis, New Columbia, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Registered Nurse
• Colton A. Loreman, New Columbia, Associate of Applied Science, Heavy Construction Equipment Technology: Operator Emphasis
• Harry L. Malloy, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Science, Information Assurance and Cyber Security
• Taylor Martin, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science, Applied Health Studies: Radiography Concentration
• Paul F. Miller III, Allenwood, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Nursing
• Kalyn A. Moscariello, New Columbia, Bachelor of Science, Human Services and Restorative Justice
• Tyler J. Nevil, Lewisburg, Associate of Applied Science, Electrical Technology
• Carrie M. Reich, Mifflinburg, Associate of Applied Science, Landscape/Plant Production Technology
• Jacob M. Reitz, Lewisburg, Associate of Applied Science, Electrical Technology
• Noah W. Romig, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science, Welding and Fabrication Engineering Technology
• Justin F. Ross, Selinsgrove, Bachelor of Science, Residential Construction Technology and Management
• Kathleen Ross, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Nathan J. Scholl, New Columbia, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Design Technology
• Parker J. Scott, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration: Marketing Concentration
• Scott R. Seneca, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering Technology
• Dalton I. Shearer, New Columbia, Associate of Applied Science, Diesel Technology
• Evan M. Smith, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Science, Building Automation Engineering Technology
• Cameron B. Snyder, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science, Automation Engineering Technology: Robotics & Automation
• Jacob A. Snyder, New Columbia, Associate of Applied Science, Forest Technology
• Millenna D. Sowden, New Columbia, Associate of Applied Science, Human Services and Restorative Justice
• TJ J. Straub, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Science, Network Administration and Engineering Technology
• Cole T. Thomas, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Science, Electronics and Computer Engineering Technology
• Annika I. Turner, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Science, Applied Management
• Abby L. Underhill, Mifflinburg, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Surgical Technology
• Charisma C. Weaver, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.