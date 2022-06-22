Actor Prunella Scales (TV: “Fawlty Towers”) is 90. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is 89. Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 86. Actor Michael Lerner is 81. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 79. Fox News analyst Brit Hume is 79. Singer/producer Peter Asher (Peter and Gordon) is 78. Singer Howard “Eddie” Kaylan is 75. Singer-musician Todd Rundgren is 74. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is 73. Actor Meryl Streep is 73. Actor Lindsay Wagner is 73. Singer Alan Osmond is 73. Actor Graham Greene is 70. Pop singer Cyndi Lauper is 69. Actor Chris Lemmon is 68. Rock musician Derek Forbes is 66. Actor Tim Russ is 66. Rock musician Garry Beers (INXS) is 65. Actor-producer-writer Bruce Campbell is 64. Rock musician Alan Anton (Cowboy Junkies) is 63. Actor Tracy Pollan is 62. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is 62. Rock singer-musician Jimmy Somerville is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler is 60. Actor Amy Brenneman is 58. Author Dan Brown is 58. Rock singer-musician Mike Edwards (Jesus Jones) is 58. Rock singer Steven Page is 52. Actor Michael Trucco is 52. Actor Mary Lynn Rajskub is 51. TV personality Carson Daly is 49. Rock musician Chris Traynor is 49. Actor Donald Faison is 48. Actor Alicia Goranson is 48. Actor-comedian Mike O’Brien (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 46. TV personality/actor Jai Rodriguez is 43. Americana singer-songwriter John Moreland is 37. Pop singer Dinah Jane (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 25.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Williamsport man killed in crash
- Matthew E. Walker
- Harvest Festival adds new layout, names grand marshal
- Columbia County murder-suicide under investigation
- Flames strike Union County furniture business
- Larry C. Mensch
- Leadership, new vision emerges in New Columbia
- The Long road to recovery
- Jerry K. Clemens
- Barbara F. McCollum
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.