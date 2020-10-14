PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition.
Two employees from PennDOT’s District 3 which represents Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties were among the honorees.
Aaron Crist and Kim Smith were recognized.
Crist is the district’s local project coordinator and assists local municipalities and sponsors with the department’s Reimbursement Agreement and Engineering and Construction Management Systems to facilitate project delivery, ensure they are aware of all requirements and strives to achieve the PennDOT Connects goals for project development.
He is responsible for coordinating all local projects in the nine counties within District 3. This includes: Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE), Green Light Go (GLGO), Transportation Enhancements (TE), Act 89 Multimodal, and bridge funded projects which includes retroactive as well as department managed.
Crist has coordinated work between department projects and locals to provide the very best project for all. The City of Sunbury received ARLE grants to replace traffic signals on a state route which was scheduled to be resurfaced. He was instrumental in coordinating project limits and funding to be sure all work was done only once and there were no funds or efforts wasted by having to tear out work that had just been completed by another.
He is also involved with the state historic bridge efforts. Within District 3 he is coordinating the relocation of a historic bridge that is no longer serviceable for automobiles and is being relocated to a proposed trail project. This will save hundreds of hours of cultural resource work by having this mitigation rather than scrapping the bridge entirely.
Smith is the district’s safety press officer (SPO), responsible for promoting traffic safety initiatives designed to educate the public about issues such as texting and driving, seat belts, impaired driving, child safety seats, aggressive driving, pedestrian safety, mature driving and work zone safety.
Last year, due to a vacancy, she was called upon to serve as the district’s community relations coordinator (CRC), in addition to her SPO duties. At the same time, she had a family emergency.
With her responsibilities she was still available during emergency and severe weather events to receive and provide important information to the public. After the CRC position was filled, Smith provided training for the newly hired CRC to ensure a smooth transition of duties and public information.
In her SPO role she provides public outreach to support highway safety efforts. She manages the district’s Driver Safety Task Force, which is composed of PennDOT and non-PennDOT members to develop and execute public safety initiatives such as child seat checks, bicycle rodeos, CarFit, and mature driving programs.
The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance and integrity.
UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Vwaire Orhurhu, MD, MPH, to its Pain Management team.
Orhurhu received his medical degree from Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, Rochester, Minn., and master’s in public health from Harvard University School of Public Health, Boston, Mass. He completed his residencies in general surgery with Brigham And Women’s Hospital, Boston, and anesthesiology with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, and a chronic pain fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.
Orhurhu will see patients at UPMC Pain Management, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, and UPMC Specialty Care, 2330 Saint Mary St. West, First Floor, Lewisburg, when it opens in November.
UPMC Specialty Care in Lewisburg will be a multi-specialty clinic offering cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, pain management and urology. It is one of three new UPMC facilities in Lewisburg. Drs. John and Thomas Albright joined UPMC in March as UPMC Specialty Care, Albright Footcare at 2370 Old Turnpike Road, and UPMC Primary Care Lewisburg opened in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.