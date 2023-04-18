1861: Colonel Robert E. Lee turned down an offer to command the Union armies during the U.S. Civil War.
1923: Yankee Stadium opened in the Bronx, NY. The Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1. John Phillip Sousa’s band played the National Anthem.
1983: The U.S. Embassy in Beirut was blown up by a suicide car-bomber. 63 people were killed including 17 Americans.
