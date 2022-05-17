Wednesday, May 18
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Mount Carmel, 3:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
District 4 semifinals
No. 1 Lewisburg vs. No. 4 Bellefonte (at Selinsgrove H.S.), 6 p.m.
Boys tennis
District 4 Doubles Tournament (at Williamsport H.S.), 9 a.m.
College baseball
Patriot League Championship
Bucknell at Penn, 3 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
Boys/girls track and field
District 4 Championships (at Williamsport H.S.), 6
Boys baseball
Mifflinburg at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Lourdes Regional, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 20
Girls softball
Muncy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Benton at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
Boys/girls track and field
District 4 Championships (at Williamsport H.S.), 9 a.m.
Girls softball
Milton at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
Hughesville at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.
