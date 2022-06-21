MONTANDON — Homer “Fuzz” Snyder said the Chillisquaque Creek had risen many times prior to June 1972.
However, Snyder, who had lived in the Montandon area near the waterway, said he had never seen “Chilli Creek” rise as high as it had as the result of Agnes.
“You can see the marker out there that shows how high it was,” Snyder said, while interviewed at the Rishel Covered Bridge over Chillisquaque Creek. “I think the reason the bridge was not taken down the creek and wasn’t destroyed was because it was on a bend and the flow of the main current was bypassing the bridge.”
Snyder was certain it would have been loosened from its moorings and taken away if it had been in a straight line with the current.
Snyder was also interviewed near a shop where he worked on the morning of the high water. He said the creek level got higher as the day went on, perhaps higher than anyone had remembered.
“I put a yardstick on (a) telephone pole back there to give us an idea as to what was going on and how fast it was coming up.” he said, while gesturing toward the creek. “When I put that yardstick on and we watched it, it was coming on faster than we had imagined.”
Snyder said it took about 30 minutes to retrieve a small rowboat from a butcher house and find other items they would load on a wagon and bring to the boat.
“When we got done with loading those things on the wagon and we’d come out, the water had risen so much that it was causing that small boat to float out into the creek,” Snyder recalled. “That’s when my father said we had got to get stuff up in the house.”
Items were then moved upstairs in their home as they continued to watch the water level on the yardstick.
“There were a few things that we could not get up or out of the house,” he said. “One of them was a large freezer that set in the kitchen. That ended up floating and bobbing in the water.”
New carpeting, fortunately not completely glued in place, was pulled up. Snyder’s mom noticed the water level continued to rise through a register in floor and into the first floor.
Snyder also opened up a cellar door to see the water level just below the floor of the kitchen and about to enter the kitchen. At its peak, there was about 14 inches of water in the first floor.
Neighbors and visitors who had visited in the morning, came with a boat in the afternoon. Snyder’s mom was taken away to safety. He remembered going to a neighbor’s house when someone said the water was receding.
Snyder and his dad then headed for their house.
“We had hip boots on,” he said. “We came back over and there was so much water coming off (a) hill, clear water, that I brought one of the tractors down and shined the lights toward the house.
“We carried 5-gallon buckets of water in,” Snyder recalled. “I carried the water and my dad had a big broom. We slushed and he washed the floors as best we could as the water was going down. We had no lights, we could only see where the tractor lights were.”
Snyder said the house was a little muddy, but not unmanageable. The next day, a hot air furnace was turned on to dry out the house. He recalled being amused that the heat was on in June to dry the house.
Snyder also recalled a pigpen, about 25-by-40 feet, was picked up off its foundations. It floated to Shakespeare Road and was later taken apart by his dad.
