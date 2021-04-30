1. Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence, QB, 6-foot-6, 213 pounds, Clemson
Breakdown: Lawrence has been the presumptive No. 1 pick in this draft since his freshman season. Prototypical size, top-notch speed and athleticism and rare arm talent. Want to pick some nits? His delivery is a little long and deep ball accuracy could be more consistent.
2. New York Jets
Zach Wilson, QB, 6-2, 214, BYU
Breakdown: Can throw accurately and with zip from multiple arm angles. Quick feet and hands made him especially effective with RPOs and play action. Made a big jump last season when BYU was playing a schedule low on top-flight competition.
3. San Francisco 49ers (from Houston through Miami)
Trey Lance, QB, 6-4, 224, North Dakota State
Breakdown: Athletic, with good arm strength and the ability to decipher defenses before the snap. Not a lot of film. Lance is 20 years old and has played just one full season against FCS competition, a total of 17 starts.
4. Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts, TE, 6-6, 245, Florida
Breakdown: Became an impossible matchup last season, too big for the fast players and too fast for the big players. Rarely lets a pass he can get his hands on get away. The blocking needs work, but maybe he’s just a super-sized wide receiver.
5. Cincinnati Bengals
Ja’Marr Chase, WR, 6-0, 201, LSU
Breakdown: Good burst to get separation and consistently comes down with contested catches. Plays like a bigger receiver, despite lack of great length. Opted out of last season but was an All-American in 2019, setting SEC records with 1,780 yards receiving and 20 TD catches.
6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia)
Jaylen Waddle, WR, 5-9, 180, Alabama
Breakdown: Blazing speed and elusive after the catch. Was a dangerous return man with the Tide. Size could limit him to playing mostly in the slot. Played in only six games last season because of a broken left ankle.
7. Detroit Lions
Penei Sewell, OT, 6-5, 331, Oregon
Breakdown: Elite size-athleticism combination. Gets off the ball quickly and violently and will search for defenders to block downfield. There are some technique issues, but he doesn’t turn 21 until October and has all the upside you’d want. Opted out of last year’s delayed Pac-12 season.
8. Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn, CB, 6-1, 205, South Carolina
Breakdown: Physical cornerback who has shown the ability to play outside and in the slot. A little too physical at times and had only two career interceptions. Father is former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn.
9. Denver Broncos
Patrick Surtain II, CB, 6-2, 208, Alabama
Breakdown: Technically sound, tall and fast. He moved into the starting lineup as a freshman with the best program in college football and never left. Could use to be more physical against bigger receivers. His father and namesake was a Pro Bowl cornerback who played 11 seasons with Miami and Kansas City.
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dallas)
DeVonta Smith, WR, 6-0, 170, Alabama
Breakdown: The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner has reliable hands, quick feet and sharp route runner. His size is far from ideal, but he’s such a good technician it helps him avoid getting locked up by defenders who want to bully him. Productive lining up inside or out.
11. Chicago Bears (from New York Giants)
Justin Fields, QB, 6-3, 227, Ohio State
Breakdown: Strong arm, blazing speed, sturdy build and willing to take a big hit to make a play. Tendency to hold the ball too long, leading to sacks, but his playoff performance against Clemson was probably the best game a college quarterback played last season.
12. Dallas Cowboys (from Philadelphia through San Francisco via Miami)
Micah Parsons, LB, 6-3, 246, Penn State
Breakdown: Parsons only needed two seasons at Penn State to show off his sideline-to-sideline range and ability to disrupt an offense from all angles. A defensive end in high school, he could be deployed more as a pass rusher in the pros. He is still learning the nuances of playing linebacker. All-American as a sophomore in 2019 and opted out of last season when it appeared the Big Ten would not play.
13. Los Angeles Chargers
Rashawn Slater, OT, 6-4, 304, Northwestern
Breakdown: Technically sound and fluid blocker. His arms are a little shorter than usual for an NFL tackle and he never played inside during his college career. Three-year starter at Northwestern, who held up well in matchups against Ohio State star Chase Young in 2019.
14. New York Jets (from Minnesota)
Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, 6-4 1/2, 304, Southern California
Breakdown: Strong and sturdy and consistently wins with hand placement. Can slide outside but overall athleticism is only OK and footwork needs some work. Vera-Tucker played left tackle last season after starring at left guard in 2019 for USC and being the team’s offensive lineman of the year.
15. New England Patriots
Mac Jones, QB, 6-3, 217, Alabama
16. Arizona Cardinals
Zaven Collins, LB, 6-5, 259, Tulsa
17. Las Vegas Raiders
Alex Leatherwood, OT, 6-5, 312, Alabama
18. Miami Dolphins
Jaelan Phillips, Edge, 6-6, 260, Miami
19. Washington Football Team
Jamin Davis, LB, 6-3, 234, Kentucky
20. New York Giants (from Chicago)
Kadarius Toney, WR, 6-0, 193, Florida
21. Indianapolis Colts
Kwity Paye, Edge, 6-3, 261, Michigan
22. Tennessee Titans
Caleb Farley, CB, 6-2, 197, Virginia Tech
23. Minnesota (from New York Jets through Seattle)
Christian Darrisaw, OT, 6-5, 322, Virginia Tech
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
Najee Harris, RB, 6-1, 232, Alabama
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
Travis Etienne, RB, 5-10, 215, Clemson
26. Cleveland Browns
Greg Newsome, CB, 6-0, 192, Northwestern
27. Baltimore Ravens
Rashod Bateman, WR, 6-0, 190, Minnesota
28. New Orleans Saints
Payton Turner, DE, 6-5, 270, Houston
29. Green Bay Packers
Eric Stokes, CB, 6-1, 195, Georgia
30. Buffalo Bills
Gregory Rousseau, Edge, 6-7, 266, Miami
31. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)
Jayson Oweh, Edge, 6-5, 257, Penn State
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Joe Tryon, Edge, 6-5, 259, Washington
