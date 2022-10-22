LEWISBURG — Elina Miettinen and Sean Stewart will play Sugarplum and her Cavalier during "A Lewisburg Victorian Ballet," to be performed at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the RiverStage Theatre at the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
Both have extensive performance backgrounds, including dancing for American Ballet Theater.
"It is a huge deal to be able to welcome artists of such caliber to our small town stage, said Director Amy Casimir. "Besides the enjoyment of the audience, it is so inspiring for the young dancers to see such talent in the flesh. It makes it seem both unbelievably exotic, yet also, strangely, doable. The guest artists who performed with my regional company when I was a student in Los Angeles were immense sources of inspiration for me and the other dancers, and I am thrilled to be able to offer local dancers the same opportunity."
For ticket information, visit RiverStageTheatre.org.
