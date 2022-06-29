Herr library holds cake donut fundraiser
MIFFLINBURG — The Herr Memorial Library recently announced a partnership with the Gable House Bakery to offer freshly made cake donuts as a fundraiser.
Orders, which may be placed through Monday, July 18, will be available for pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, July 25, at the Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. Orders may be placed online at shopsmol.com/product/cake-donut-fundraiser in person at the library or by calling 570-966-0831.
Flavors include maple cinnamon sugar, double chocolate, chocolate powdered, red velvet, blueberry or assorted. Payment is due at time of ordering and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library.
Proceeds will be used for new materials, programming and summer quest programs.
Guild holds annual dinner meeting
WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Guild held its annual dinner meeting on Monday, May 16, at D&D’s Family Restaurant, with 26 active and honorary members in attendance.
With Ukraine as the theme, the tables were decorated with bud vases with yellow and blue flowers and Ukrainian flags placed. Ukrainian-made candies of crème-filled toffee and jellied fruit drops also complimented the tables.
Harry Hefty presented a program featuring photos, souvenirs and stories about his travels in Ukraine, as well as his friendships he presently maintains.
A raffle prize from Fort Muncy Nursery was won by Treasurer Debbie Fitzgerald.
SPCA offering adoption special
DANVILLE— The Danville SPCA is holding its Americat 4th of July special adoption for cats and kittens.
Kittens and cats can be adopted with discounted fees through Sunday, July 3. They are spayed and neutered, up to date on shots, dewormed, flea and tick treated, and microchipped for identification. They come with a large food sample, toys and treats. Cardboard carriers are available and can be reused.
Adoption hours are 11 a.m to 6 p.m. daily.
Mifflinburg announces July 4 events
MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg 4th of July Committee recently announced a schedule of events for the Mifflinburg’s 50th annual 4th of July Celebration.
The 38th Mifflinburg 5K race will start at 8 a.m. Monday, July 4, in Mifflinburg Community Park. Register online at www.mifflinburg5k.com. It will be followed by children’s fun runs and other activities in the park.
Activities will continue at 9 a.m. at the Second Street courts, with the annual tennis tournament. Adult singles play, age 16 and under, and open doubles will be categories offered. Participants should bring new Wilson or Penn Championship tennis balls. Call 570-274-6529 for more information.
Forms for the annual pet parade will be available starting at 10:30 a.m. with the parade starting at 11 a.m. It is sponsored by Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club.
At 1 p.m. horseshoe and quoit pitching will be offered for team play. Children’s games follow at 1:30, followed from 3:30 to 6 by a chicken barbecue sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club.
From 5 to 10, there will be Bingo, food and games.
Re-Creation will perform at 7:15 and 9 p.m.
Offices closed, refuse collection delayed for holiday
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough offices and the public works department will be closed on Monday, July 4, to observe the July 4 holiday.
Refuse normally picked up on Monday, will be picked up on Tuesday, July 5, and refuse normally picked up on Tuesday, will be picked up on Wednesday, July 6, along with refuse normally picked up on Wednesday.
Drivers license centers closed for Independence Day
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
American Legion closed July 4
MILTON— Milton American Legion Post 71 will be closed on Monday, July 4, to allow employees time to celebrate the holiday with their families.
Aging agency announces holiday closure
LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging Inc. Office and all of its Senior Centers will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
To report situations of elder abuse, call 570-524-2100,570-374-5558 or 800-533-1050.
