Music at Mifflinburg Community Park
MIFFLINBURG — The 2021 Mifflinburg Community Park summer concert schedule has been announced.
All concerts are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday nights except at noted.
• Tonight, TBA
• Thursday, Aug. 19, Runaway Stroller
• Thursday, Aug. 26, to be announced
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, Frank Wicher Band
Smoking, alcohol or pets are not permitted in the park. Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended for seating.
Call 570-966-2181, 570-966-1013 or listen to local radio for postponements or cancellations.
Lewisburg Music in the Park
LEWISBURG — The return of Lewisburg Music in the Park for 2021 will be in a different location than in years past.
Due to construction in and around the usual venue, the series will be at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of August and September at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West, North 15th Street, at the Shade Structure opposite the tennis courts.
Note that two performers will be featured each night.
• Wednesday, Sept. 1, (rain date Wednesday, Sept. 22), Odyssey with Buzz Meachum, Stacia Abernatha
Theater groups to present Shakespeare
LEWISBURG — Gaspipe Theatre Company and RiverStage Community Theatre will present William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at 7 p.m. Aug. 13-15 at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
Donations will be accepted.
For more information, visit riverstagetheatre.org.
Taber to host Bottles and Brews VIII
WILLIAMSPORT — Bottles and Brews VIII. a fundraising event for the Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at 858 West Fourth St., Williamsport.
Beer, wines, coffee, tea and foods will be available from 30 participating vendors. Tickets priced at $35 per person for Taber members ($40 for non-members), are available at the museum website and in-person. Call 570-326-3326 or visit tabermuseum.org for more information.
The museum will be offering 32-ounce growlers emblazoned with the Taber logo and containing a pass, allowing for a half-price fill of the growler at a number of the participating vendors. A pint glass and a lanyard for ease of tastings will be offered for sale. Tee shirts with the Bottles and Brews logo and the museum logo will premiere at the event and will be available for sale.
A number of raffle prizes will be offered, including a hand-made wine rack and handsomely-crafted wooden buckets filled with an assortment of beverages.
Drum corps show Aug. 21SUNBURY — The Keystone Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps will host “Thunder on the Hill,” an alumni drum and bugle corps show, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road, Sunbury.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate.
Uptown Music Collective enrolling for fallWILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective’s fall enrollment week runs until Aug. 14.
Enrollment is open for both in-person and virtual private lessons on guitar, vocals, bass, keyboards and drums. The fall semester will begin on Aug. 30, and will run for 15 weeks.
There is no previous experience needed to enroll and take lessons. There are currently openings for students of all levels who are looking for private instruction. The school also offers financial assistance upon request and scholarship opportunities every year.
For more information call 570-329-0888, email Brendan Mondell at brendan@uptownmusic.org, or visit the collective at www.uptownmusic.org.
