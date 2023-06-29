Songwriter L. Russell Brown is 83. Singer-songwriter Garland Jeffreys is 80. Actor Gary Busey is 79. Comedian Richard Lewis is 76. Former actor and politician Fred Grandy is 75. Rock musician Ian Paice (Deep Purple) is 75. Singer Don Dokken (Dokken) is 70. Rock singer Colin Hay (Men At Work) is 70. Actor Maria Conchita Alonso is 68. Actor Kimberlin Brown (TV: “The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 62. Actor Sharon Lawrence is 62. Actor Amanda Donohoe is 61. Actor Judith Hoag is 60. Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter is 60. R&B singer Stedman Pearson (Five Star) is 59. Actor Kathleen Wilhoite is 59. Producer-writer Matthew Weiner is 58. Actor Melora Hardin is 56. Actor Brian D’Arcy James is 55. Actor Christina Chang is 52. Rap DJ and record producer DJ Shadow is 51. Actor Lance Barber is 50. Actor-dancer Will Kemp is 46. Actor Zuleikha Robinson is 46. Rock musician Sam Farrar is 45. Actor Luke Kirby is 45. Singer Nicole Scherzinger is 45. Comedian-writer Colin Jost (johst) is 41. Actor Lily Rabe is 41. R&B singer Aundrea Fimbres is 40. NBA forward Kawhi Leonard is 32. Actor Camila Mendes (TV: “Riverdale”) is 29.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Castellanos, Sosa and Harrison go deep to help the Phillies beat Cubs 8-5
- Safety concerns dominate Norfolk Southern railroad CEO's job since Ohio derailment
- Today in History: June 29, first trans-Pacific flight
- Today in history
- Celebrity birthdays
- Community calendar
- Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
- Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Most Popular
Articles
- Mifflinburg family westward bound
- Mifflinburg 8-10s dominant in win over Snyder County
- Pickleball popularity booms in Central Pa.
- Gregory R. Brouse
- Charles E. Heller Jr.
- Area Roundup: Rough weekend for area Little League teams
- Warrior Run administrators receive raises
- Ardene L. Ammerman
- Retired athletic director celebrates 100th birthday
- Morgan Reiner caps high school career on high note
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.