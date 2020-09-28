Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently welcomed a new neurologist to its medical staff.
Jessica Ahlum, M.D., joined Neurology of Evangelical in late August. She specializes in diseases and treatment of the nervous system.
Ahlum received her Doctor of Medicine from Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia. She completed her neurology residency and her neurophysiology fellowship at SUNY Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, N.Y.
As an undergraduate, Ahlum obtained her Bachelor of Science in chemistry with a minor in biology at The Pennsylvania State University Eberly College of Science, University Park. She is a member of the American Academy of Neurology.
UPMC Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — Susan Branton, MD, FACS, MHA, was recently elected as president of the UPMC Williamsport medical staff.
As president, Branton will represent UPMC Williamsport’s open medical staff, including employed and non-employed providers, some 430 physicians and 200 advanced practice professionals.
In this role, Branton will also collaborate with UPMC Williamsport hospital administrators, board of directors, and clinical and non-clinical staff across all services and specialties to ensure quality care is delivered safely, at the best value, and remains accessible to anyone in need.
Branton has more than 24 years of experience as a surgeon and specializes in breast health and oncologic surgery. She is the medical director of UPMC’s Breast Health Center in Williamsport and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons where she serves as a cancer liaison physician. She has also served as past president of the Lycoming County Medical Society and as a member of the Susquehanna Health Foundation Board of Directors.
She received her medical degree from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia, and completed her surgical residency with Jefferson Health at Abington Memorial Hospital, Abington, and fellowship training with the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla. She recently completed her Master of Health Administration degree at King’s College, Wilkes-Barre.
Lepley, Engelman, Yaw & Wilk
LEWISBURG — Brandon R. Schemery, esquire, has joined the family law section of Lepley, Engelman, Yaw & Wilk.
He will concentrate in the areas of family law including divorce, child custody, spousal support, property settlement, prenuptial agreements and protection from abuse.
Lepley, Engelman, Yaw & Wilk has offices in Williamsport, Lewisburg and Canton.
Along with Schemery, the firm’s Family Law department, headed by attorney Janice Ramin Yaw, includes attorneys Jason Lepley and Taylor Mullholand, as well as four domestic relations paralegals and a legal secretary.
Schemery graduated from Ursinus College with a Bachelor of Arts in politics and minors in international relations and international business.
He earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Widener University School of Law in 2011. He served as intern with the Widener University School of Law Civil Clinic and clerked with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
Schemery is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Lycoming Law Association, and the Family Law Section of the Lycoming Law Association.
