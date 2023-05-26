Friday, May 26

Coed track and field

at Shippensburg University

PIAA Class 2A/3A Championships, 9 a.m.

Girls softball

District 4 Class 3A semifinals

at Elm Park, Williamsport

No. 4 Mifflinburg vs. No. 1 NP-Liberty, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Warrior Run vs. No. 7 Towanda, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

District 4 Class 2A semifinal

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Coed track and field

at Shippensburg University

PIAA Class 2A/3A Championships, 9 a.m.

Boys baseball

District 4 Class 4A championship

at Bowman Field, Williamsport

No. 4 Mifflinburg vs. No. 3 Montoursville, 3 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.