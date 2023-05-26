Friday, May 26
Coed track and field
at Shippensburg University
PIAA Class 2A/3A Championships, 9 a.m.
Girls softball
District 4 Class 3A semifinals
at Elm Park, Williamsport
No. 4 Mifflinburg vs. No. 1 NP-Liberty, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Warrior Run vs. No. 7 Towanda, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
District 4 Class 2A semifinal
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Coed track and field
at Shippensburg University
PIAA Class 2A/3A Championships, 9 a.m.
Boys baseball
District 4 Class 4A championship
at Bowman Field, Williamsport
No. 4 Mifflinburg vs. No. 3 Montoursville, 3 p.m.
