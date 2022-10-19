Wednesday, Oct. 19

Girls soccer

Warrior Run at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.

Benton at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Boys soccer

Lewisburg at South Williamsport, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Milton, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Milton at Towanda, 6 p.m.

Field hockey

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

High school football

Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Cowanesque Valley at Milton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Boys soccer

Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.

Field hockey

Milton at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

College football

Minnesota at Penn State, 7:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh, noon

