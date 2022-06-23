Thursday, June 23

Little League softball

Major Division

at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove

WR-Selinsgrove winner vs. TBA, 5:30 p.m.

American Legion baseball

Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 5:45 p.m.

Junior American Legion baseball

Lewisburg at Danville, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 24

Little League baseball

Major Division

at Danny Green Field, Lewisburg

Mifflinburg vs. Snyder County, 8 p.m.

American Legion baseball

Hughesville at Montandon (Milton), 5:45 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Danville, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Little League baseball

8-10 Division

at Ber-Vaughn Park, Berwick

Milton vs. Central Columbia, 1 p.m.

9-11 Division

at Brown Avenue Park, Milton

Milton vs. Central Columbia, 1 p.m.

Major Division

at Danny Green Field, Lewisburg

Lewisburg vs. Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

Little League baseball

8-10 Division

at Ber-Vaughn Park, Berwick

Mifflinburg vs. Lewisburg, 1 p.m.

9-11 Division

at Brown Avenue Park, Milton

Lewisburg vs. Snyder County, 1 p.m.

Selinsgrove vs. Mifflinburg, 3:30 p.m.

Little League softball

8-10 Division

at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove

Mifflinburg vs. Central Columbia, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, June 27

Little League baseball

8-10 Division

at Ber-Vaughn Park, Berwick

Elimination bracket game, 5:30 p.m.

Major Division

at Danny Green Field, Lewisburg

Mifflinburg-S.C. vs. Berwick-Danville, 5:30 p.m.

Lewisburg-Sel vs. Central-Bloomsburg, 8 p.m.

