The season

Warrior Run Defenders

Aug. 27 at Muncy (canceled)

Sept. 3 at Milton (at Central Columbia) L 48-14

Sept. 10 at Montgomery

Sept. 17 at Central Columbia

Sept. 24 HUGHESVILLE (at Hughesville)

Oct. 2 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN (at Danville)

Oct. 8 at Northwest

Oct. 15 BLOOMSBURG (at Danville)

Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel

Oct. 29 LOYALSOCK (at Loyalsock)

 

WARRIOR RUN

Score by quarters

Opponent           19 14 15 0 - 48

Warrior Run    0 7 0 7 - 14

TEAM STATISTICS

Opponent Warrior Run

1st downs   14  7

Rushes-yds 29-311  23-44

Passing yards 30  128

Passing 2-7-0  10-23-3

Fumbles-lost  1-1  0-0

Penalties-yds  2-15  6-50

INDIVIDUALS

Rushing: Justin Blair 12-30; Sam Hall 3-3; Logan Smedley 4-4; Team 1(-8), Newton 2-0; Roman Pierce, 2-15

Passing: Newton 10-23-3, 128 yards, 2TDs

Receiving: Thomas 8-103 2TDs; Ian Jones 1-15; Sam Hall 1-10

 

Montgomery Raiders

Aug. 28 at Hughesville W 20-7

Sept. 3 NORTHWEST W 27-14

Sept. 10 WARRIOR RUN

Sept. 17 SAYRE

Sept. 24 at South Williamsport

Oct. 1 at Wyalusing

Oct. 8 CANTON

Oct. 15 at Muncy

