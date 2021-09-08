The season
Warrior Run Defenders
Aug. 27 at Muncy (canceled)
Sept. 3 at Milton (at Central Columbia) L 48-14
Sept. 10 at Montgomery
Sept. 17 at Central Columbia
Sept. 24 HUGHESVILLE (at Hughesville)
Oct. 2 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN (at Danville)
Oct. 8 at Northwest
Oct. 15 BLOOMSBURG (at Danville)
Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel
Oct. 29 LOYALSOCK (at Loyalsock)
WARRIOR RUN
Score by quarters
Opponent 19 14 15 0 - 48
Warrior Run 0 7 0 7 - 14
TEAM STATISTICS
Opponent Warrior Run
1st downs 14 7
Rushes-yds 29-311 23-44
Passing yards 30 128
Passing 2-7-0 10-23-3
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yds 2-15 6-50
INDIVIDUALS
Rushing: Justin Blair 12-30; Sam Hall 3-3; Logan Smedley 4-4; Team 1(-8), Newton 2-0; Roman Pierce, 2-15
Passing: Newton 10-23-3, 128 yards, 2TDs
Receiving: Thomas 8-103 2TDs; Ian Jones 1-15; Sam Hall 1-10
Montgomery Raiders
Aug. 28 at Hughesville W 20-7
Sept. 3 NORTHWEST W 27-14
Sept. 10 WARRIOR RUN
Sept. 17 SAYRE
Sept. 24 at South Williamsport
Oct. 1 at Wyalusing
Oct. 8 CANTON
Oct. 15 at Muncy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.