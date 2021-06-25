NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Denny Hamlin, 686; 2. Kyle Larson, 676; 3. William Byron, 605; 4. Chase Elliott, 592; 5. Joey Logano, 578; 6. Kyle Busch, 559; 7. Martin Truex, 542; 8. Kevin Harvick, 517; 9. Ryan Blaney, 510; 10. Brad Keselowski, 491; 11. Austin Dillon, 476; 12. Alex Bowman, 470; 13. Tyler Reddick, 417; 14. Christopher Bell, 392; 15. Chris Buescher, 392; 16. Michael McDowell, 376.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 628; 2. AJ Allmendinger, 538; 3. Daniel Hemric, 528; 4. Harrison Burton, 501; 5. Justin Allgaier, 489; 6. Jeb Burton, 457; 7. Justin Haley, 455; 8. Brandon Jones, 424; 9. Noah Gragson, 391; 10. Michael Annett, 388; 11. Jeremy Clements, 383; 12. Brandon Brown, 335.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 525; 2. Ben Rhodes, 455; 3. Austin Hill, 427; 4. Zane Smith, 389; 5. Todd Gilliland, 371; 6. Grant Enfinger, 370; 7. Sheldon Creed, 364; 8. Matt Crafton, 354; 9. Stewart Friesen, 334; 10. Carson Hocevar, 311.
