Racing on TV:

Series: NASCAR truck

Race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course, 2.4 miles)

Schedule: Today, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m., FS1.

--

Series: ARCA

Race: Dawn 150

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course, 2.4 miles)

Schedule: Today, race, 5 p.m., FS1.

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Quaker State 400

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, noon USA: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., USA.

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Alsco Uniforms 250

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 5 p.m., USA.

--

Series: SRX

Track: Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (oval, .594 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., CBS.

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Austrian Grand Prix

Track: Red Bull Ring (road course, 3.692 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN2

