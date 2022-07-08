Racing on TV:
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150
Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course, 2.4 miles)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m., FS1.
--
Series: ARCA
Race: Dawn 150
Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course, 2.4 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 5 p.m., FS1.
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Quaker State 400
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, noon USA: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., USA.
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Alsco Uniforms 250
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 5 p.m., USA.
--
Series: SRX
Track: Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (oval, .594 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., CBS.
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Austrian Grand Prix
Track: Red Bull Ring (road course, 3.692 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN2
