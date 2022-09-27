Hazel J. Klock
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Service PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, with a funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at First Presbyterian Church Watsontown.
Doris J. Bomboy
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Delaware Run Cemetery, 6590 Musser Lane, Watsontown.
Robert C. Stahley
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Dominick T. Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, and from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, where the funeral will follow at 3.
Preston L. Davis
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton, where a memorial service will follow at 11.
Ralph L. Rawheiser
A gathering of friends will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Watson Inn, Watsontown.
