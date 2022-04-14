Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently welcomed several advanced practitioners to its family of services.
Advanced practitioners are a group of medical professionals that include physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses, who have higher levels of training and certifications, allowing them to care for patients in a variety of care settings.
Advanced practitioners joining or moving within the Evangelical Community Hospital family of practices are:
• Meredith Rhodes, certified registered nurse practitioner, Emergency Medicine Group.
• Elizabeth Seneca, certified registered nurse practitioner, Rheumatology of Evangelical.
• Jennifer Simpson, certified nurse midwife, OB/GYN of Evangelical.
• Elise Slaughter, certified registered nurse anesthetist, Anesthesiology of Evangelical.
Keenan-Nagle Advertising
ALLENTOWN — Brynn Levine has joined Keenan-Nagle Advertising as the director of Marketing and Media Services.
Brynn comes to Keenan-Nagle from the Historic Hotel Bethlehem, where she served for more than a decade, most recently as marketing manager.
She is a Lehigh Valley native and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and management from DeSales University. She has served the community as a valued member of multiple boards and committees, including the marketing board for the Downtown Bethlehem Association, the hospitality board for Northampton Community College, and the marketing committee for Discover Lehigh Valley.
Pennsylvania American Water
MECHANICSBURG — Pennsylvania American Water has announced today it will plant a tree for each customer who commits to going paperless during the month of April.
The company has partnered with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on this campaign and will donate $10 to its Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership for every customer who switches from a paper bill to an electronic bill in April.
The company is providing an initial $10,000 donation to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and will give up to $25,000 total through this campaign, depending on customer response. All of the trees planted as result of this campaign will be planted in communities served by Pennsylvania American Water.
To go paperless, customers can log onto their account through the company’s MyWater portal and click “Go Paperless” on the left side of your home page.
PPL Electric Utilities
ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities’ recently updated its website and online self-service options make it easier than for customers who are struggling to pay their utility bills to get the help they need.
With an updated design and intuitive navigation, pplelectric.com allows customers to handle everyday transactions — like making a payment, starting and stopping service, reporting an outage, managing energy use, and much more — without having to pick up the phone. In addition to those features, customers who are falling behind on their monthly bill can find, apply, and qualify for assistance programs and payment arrangements to get them back on course.
To get started, customers will need to sign up for an online account by visiting PPL Electric’s website and clicking on “Sign in.” From there, customers choose “Create new web profile” and follow the prompts. In three quick steps, they’ll be up and running.
Once signed in, customers can click, “Get Help Paying.” After answering a few questions about their household and financials, they’ll be given recommendations on the programs that will benefit their family most and information on how to apply online.
Customers who meet income eligibility requirements can apply for the following programs online: The OnTrack payment plan, Operation HELP, and WRAP, a program that offers free energy-efficiency products and services.
Through other online resources, customers can also find information and application instructions for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund (PAHAF).
For more information, visit pplelectric.com/billhelp.
