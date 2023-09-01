NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. William Byron, 2036; 2. Martin Truex, 2036; 3. Denny Hamlin, 2025; 4. Chris Buescher, 2021; 5. Kyle Busch, 2019; 6. Kyle Larson, 2017; 7. Christopher Bell, 2014; 8. Ross Chastain, 2011; 9. Brad Keselowski, 2010; 10. Tyler Reddick, 2009; 11. Joey Logano, 2008; 12. Ryan Blaney, 2008; 13. Michael McDowell, 2007; 14. Ricky Stenhouse, 2005; 15. Kevin Harvick, 2004; 16. Bubba Wallace, 2000.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Hill, 919; 2. Justin Allgaier, 892; 3. John Hunter Nemecheck, 891; 4. Cole Custer, 817; 5. Sam Mayer, 755; 6. Josh Berry, 733; 7. Sheldon Creed, 683; 8. Daniel Hemrick, 679; 9. Chandler Smith, 675; 10. Parker Kligerman, 643; 11. Riley Herbst, 623; 12. Sammy Smith, 609.
Truck: 1. Corey Heim, 2077; 2. Ty Majeski, 2074; 3. Christian Eckes, 2069; 4. Carson Hocevar, 2065; 5. Zane Smith, 2059; 6. Grant Enfinger, 2054; 7. Ben Rhodes, 2034; 8. Nick Sanchez, 2032; 9. Matt Crafton, 2030; 10. Matt DiBenedetto, 2029.
