Wednesday, March 15
Girls basketball
PIAA Class A second round
at Cumberland Valley H.S.
Meadowbrook Chr. vs. Linville Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Boys/girls swimming
PIAA Class 2A Championships (at Bucknell) U., 8:10 a.m./6:05 p.m.
Thursday, March 16
Boys/girls swimming
PIAA Class 2A Championships (at Bucknell U.), 7:45 a.m./7:20 p.m.
Friday, March 17
Boys/girls swimming
PIAA Class 3A Championships (at Bucknell), 8:10 a.m./6:05 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Boys/girls swimming
PIAA Class 3A Championships (at Bucknell U.), 8:10 a.m./6:05 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Wyoming Area at Lewisburg, 1 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Wyoming Area at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.
