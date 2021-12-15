LEWISBURG – View vistas of the United States and beyond in a photography exhibit, Landscapes Worth Sharing, by Thom Travis and Owen Floody. The exhibit is on display in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of January.
Travis’ collection concentrates on mountains many of which he has hiked or skied on through his travels around the world.
“I have a special love of mountains and their diverse shapes and monumental glaciers and snowfields,” said Travis.
The exhibit also features Travis’ other favorite landscapes. He has explored the landscapes and cultures of 110 countries and all seven continents.
“I enjoy working on beautiful beaches, observing thundering waterfalls, kayaking in lovely rivers and lakes, and savoring the magic and beauty of nature,” Travis said.
Floody’s images are drawn from an autumn highlands photo-tour of southern Iceland in September. Both now and over its geological history, Iceland has combined unusually high levels of glacial, thermal, and volcanic activities. The result is an extremely varied landscape littered with waterfalls, glaciers, thermal fields, volcanoes, lava fields and other features.
“Of all of these features, the black sand beaches, and especially the inland black sand deserts strike me as most unusual,” said Floody. “While I might expect to see landscapes like these on some other planet, their presence in Iceland seems otherworldly and wonderous.”
Travis is a retired professor of international relations and political science at Bucknell University where he taught for 32 years. He currently teaches a course each term for the Bucknell institute of Lifelong Learning. He is an avid explorer and adventurer and has traveled widely, including living, studying or teaching in India, Pakistan, Russia and Uganda. He has photographed his numerous and unique experiences to help remind him of his observations, and to educate others about the beautiful landscapes and interesting cultures and peoples across the globe. He has shared his photos with others through Flickr where his pictures have received more than 4 million views, through exhibits in galleries, through regular postings on Facebook and Instagram, and by sending them to a large blog list.
Floody, a retired Bucknell University psychology professor, spends much of his time using travel to pursue his interests in scenery, wildlife and photography.
“I am fortunate to be able to engage in these interests, which have taken me to parts of the world, and exposed me to scenes, that I can only describe as magical,” said Floody. “Though I would not want to overestimate the power of a photograph, I think that well-selected images can convey some of this emotion and magic. It is my hope that my images will do just that for those who view them.”
Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases. For more information, visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/home-page/info/displays/.
