In 1814, British naval forces began bombarding Fort McHenry in Baltimore but were driven back by American defenders in a battle that lasted until the following morning.
In 2001, two days after the 9/11 terror attacks, the first few jetliners returned to the nation’s skies, President George W. Bush visited injured Pentagon workers and said he would carry the nation’s prayers to New York.
