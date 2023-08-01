Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 92. Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., is 86. Actor Giancarlo Giannini is 81. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 73. Blues singer-musician Robert Cray is 70. Singer Michael Penn is 65. Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 64. Rock singer-musician Suzi Gardner (L7) is 63. Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 63. Actor Jesse Borrego is 61. Actor Demian Bichir is 60. Actor John Carroll Lynch is 60. Rock singer Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) is 59. Movie director Sam Mendes is 58. Country singer George Ducas is 57. Actor Jennifer Gareis is 53. Actor Charles Malik Whitfield is 51. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe is 50. Actor Jason Momoa is 44. Actor Honeysuckle Weeks is 44. Singer Ashley Parker Angel is 42. Actor Taylor Fry is 42. Actor Elijah Kelley is 37.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Today in history
- Celebrity birthdays
- Happening in the Susquehanna River Valley
- Health calendar
- Catching Up With Area Collegians: Baseball
- Phillies' Walker shuts down Marlins to become majors first pitcher with 12 wins
- Philadelphia 4, Miami 2
- Investigators say poor track conditions caused a 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed three
Most Popular
Articles
- Fresh food on the menu
- Warrior Run superintendent receives raise
- Mifflinburg police investigating murder-suicide
- School bells to soon ring again in Mifflinburg
- Rising from the ground
- Mifflinburg's bats return as team stays alive in state tournament
- Mifflinburg Majors confident going into state tournament
- Senior citizen charged in alleged Watsontown kidnapping
- Vehicles, garage destroyed in Allenwood fire
- Franklin H. Wert
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.