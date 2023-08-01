Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 92. Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., is 86. Actor Giancarlo Giannini is 81. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 73. Blues singer-musician Robert Cray is 70. Singer Michael Penn is 65. Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 64. Rock singer-musician Suzi Gardner (L7) is 63. Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 63. Actor Jesse Borrego is 61. Actor Demian Bichir is 60. Actor John Carroll Lynch is 60. Rock singer Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) is 59. Movie director Sam Mendes is 58. Country singer George Ducas is 57. Actor Jennifer Gareis is 53. Actor Charles Malik Whitfield is 51. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe is 50. Actor Jason Momoa is 44. Actor Honeysuckle Weeks is 44. Singer Ashley Parker Angel is 42. Actor Taylor Fry is 42. Actor Elijah Kelley is 37.

