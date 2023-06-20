Bloomsburg team advances in banking competition
BLOOMSBURG — Five student teams, including a team from Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg, advanced to the finals in the 2023 Conference of State Bank Supervisors’ (CSBS) Community Bank Case Study Competition, emerging from a second round of 14 teams.
This is the ninth year of the competition, which is open to undergraduate students in all fields of study as an opportunity to gain valuable first-hand knowledge of the banking industry.
Bloomsburg students involved in the competition are Jacob Bodenschatz (Royersford), Melannie Egan (Lewisburg), Peter Eklund (Richboro) and Alexis Schoonover (Wyalusing), while Emma Fortune (Wilkes-Barre) is the student videographer. Victoria Geyfman, professor of finance, is the team advisor for Bloomsburg.
A total of 34 student teams representing 28 colleges and universities entered the competition this year.
This year, teams were tasked with examining how community banks position themselves for success and sustainability as they face a competitive job market, succession challenges and changing consumer needs. Each student team learned how its bank is recruiting and retaining talent, approaching success planning, and using technology to advance its operations.
Each student member and faculty advisor of the first-place winning team will receive a $1,000 scholarship and present their findings at the Community Bank Research Conference. Their work will be published in the annual CSBS Journal of Community Bank Case Studies. Teams that place second and third will also receive scholarships and have their works published in the journal.
The top three teams will be announced at the State Federal Supervisory Forum in Philadelphia, on July 12.
Bucknell announces spring graduatesLEWISBURG — Bucknell University recently announced its spring semester graduates.
Local graduates include:
From Lewisburg:
• Abbie Coscia
• Alexander Greenawald
• Sebastian Guerrero
• Hannah Holt
• Kabeer Khurana
• Priscilla Leung
• Alejandro Lopez Garcia
• Simbi Maphosa
• Sierra Pete
• Kameron Schreffler
• Randy Thein
• Ryan Veloz
• Qixiao Zhu
From Mifflinburg:
• Tyler Burns
• Seth Pletcher
• Cole Reish
Lebanon Valley College recognizes student-athletesANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College recently recognized its student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen spring athletic teams.
Alexander Sabo, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, was a member of men’s track and field team. He is pursuing a master of science in sport performance.
Anthony Bennage, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, was a member of baseball team. He is pursuing a master of business administration in business administration.
Strouse graduates from Widener UniversityCHESTER — Brayden Strouse, of Montgomery, recently earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the School of Engineering at Widener University.
Strausbaugh graduates from Lebanon ValleyANNVILLE — Rhyle Strausbaugh, of Montgomery, graduated May 13 from Lebanon Valley College.
Strausbaugh, a graduate of Montgomery Area Junior-Senior High School, received a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
Criswell named to president’s listMANSFIELD — Emma Criswell, of New Columbia, has been named to Commonwealth University-Mansfield’s President’s List for the spring semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn a 4.0 GPA.
Fink inducted into honor societyBLOOMSBURG — Kathleen Fink, of New Columbia, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Fink was initiated at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Fink is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Saint Francis announces president’s listLORETTO — Three local students were among those named to the spring president’s list at Saint Francis University.
Local students named to the list include:
• Brooke Catherman of Mifflinburg
• Kelsy Stafford of Mifflinburg
• Connor Weaver of Coal Township
Shenandoah named an athletic director’s list honoreesWINCHESTER, Va. — William Gronlund, of Lewisburg, earned a spot on the athletic director’s list at Shenandoah University for the spring semester.
To qualify for this honor, student-athletes must have a semester GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Hemphill honored during Lavender GraduationLOCK HAVEN — Commonwealth University-Lock Haven held its Spring Lavender Graduation celebration in the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center Great Room.
Lavender Graduation is a nationwide event that celebrates the academic achievements of LGBTQ students and allies. Lock Haven’s ceremony was organized by the President’s Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, and celebrated the graduation of 11 seniors, including Alayna Hemphill, of Watsontown.
Rippon named to dean’s listALLENTOWN — Chase Rippon, of Lewisburg, has been named to the Muhlenberg College dean’s list for the spring semester.
Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.
Watters named to dean’s listWILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Donovan Watters, of Lewisburg, was recently named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring semester.
In order to achieve dean’s list status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
Rippon graduates from Muhlenberg CollegeALLENTOWN — Chase Rippon, of Lewisburg, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in the theatre major at Muhlenberg College.
Watters earns Bachelor of ArtsWILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Donovan Watters, of Lewisburg, recently graduated from the College of William and Mary with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
