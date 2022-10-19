LEWISBURG — Love and music will fill the air as RiverStage Community Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical “Side by Side by Sondheim” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4-5 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
Woven together by a series of behind-the-scenes stories and anecdotes, a narrator takes the audience through a fun-filled evening featuring performances of the best-loved tunes from shows like “Follies,” “Company,” “A Little Night Music,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Into the Woods” and others.
This production is directed by Brandy Aguirre.
“I had the chance to meet Stephen Sondheim when I was a student and he spoke at Susquehanna University in 2003 (where he was interviewed by another cast member Doug Powers),” said Aguirre, “It is a thrill to be doing this show now with such a fantastic group of singers. The music is so familiar and fun, and we have been enjoying really digging into the solos and also the group numbers that were created for this show. I know the audience will really love it and have a good time.”
The show will feature six male and six female powerful vocalists who have starred in musicals at RiverStage. The cast includes Seth Confer, Lon Diffenderfer, Megan Fisher, Kim Fulmer, Marina Gresh, Jove Graham, Tim Hippensteel, Tyler Marvin, Doug Powers, Cassidy Rutherford, Dani Sommers and Brandy Aguirre.
For more information about the show or to purchase season tickets, visit www.riverstagetheatre.org or call 570-989-0848.
