Remember when Joe no sooner got in office, he shot down all our fuel lines? Then he drew out the Federal Reserve, to subsidize our need. And also sold to our adversaries. That Federal Reserve was put there for emergencies or conflict. As it is now, we’re lucky to be able to get our planes off, ships away from docks, tanks to do what is needed.
Then hit the military. All must be vaccinated. Well many retired, enrollment is way down. Screw up two. Then the one everyone is overlooking, number three. That is over 1,000 Chinese came through the border into the U.S. Mind you, Chinese. They were flown from China to?? Then by train. Bus? To Mexico, and walked across the U.S. border. Some had to pay for their transportation. Had to be China, my guess!! Can’t you read between lines, Chinese aliens?? This is like opening the chicken coup so the fox has easy entrance!
This tells me China is getting ready for a war with us, and planting Chinese here in the U.S., all over. So not only will we be shot at in front, but also behind us. How can our president be so dumb?? For Chinese to come all the way from China, to cross the U.S. border doesn’t make sense!
I hope I’m wrong on number three, but time will tell, and that’s not far away. Hope I’m wrong!!
This proves China is up to no good.
Albert Golfieri, White Deer
