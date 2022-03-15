Lebanon Valley College
recognizes student-athletes
ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College recognized its student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen winter athletic teams.
Local students include:
• Tyler Pick, of Watsontown, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and a member of the men’s swimming team.
• Alexander Sabo, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and a member of the indoor men’s track and field team.
• Ian Paul, of Coal Township, pursuing a bachelor of science in actuarial science and a member of the indoor men’s track and field team.
• Courtney Betsock, of Winfield, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy and a member of the women’s swimming team.
• Colleen Caribardi, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and a member of the women’s swimming team.
• Cara Snook, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
Lebanon Valley students present ‘Bonnie and Clyde’
ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College’s Wig and Buckle Theater Company are presenting “Bonnie and Clyde” in March.
Nicholas Neagu, of Milton, plays the role of Sheriff Schmid. A graduate of Milton Area High School, he is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in sociology.
Jeremiah Thompson, of Coal Township, plays the role of Buck Barrow. A graduate of Shamokin Area Middle/High School, Thompson is pursuing a Bachelor of Music in audio and music production.
Geedey helps Speech and Debate Team win event
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University speech and debate (forensics) team won the First Place Team Sweepstakes Award at the Collegiate Forensic Association’s Annual Beach Tournament, held March 4-5 in Ocean City, Md.
Jacob Geedey, of Milton, helped Bloomsburg to the win. He was second in After-Dinner Speaking and fourth in Informative Speaking. He was also recognized as an Outstanding Novice at the tournament.
Saint Francis University announces honors lists
LORETTO — Nearly 850 Saint Francis University students were recently named to fall 2021 president’s or dean’s lists.
Deans list students from the local area include:
• Brooke Catherman, Mifflinburg, healthcare studies
• Ryan Oliver, Mifflinburg, nursing
• Kelsy Stafford, Mifflinburg, nursing
• Connor Weaver, Coal Township, management
Students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4 or 3.5, respectively, for the president’s or dean’s lists.
