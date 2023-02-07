Tuesday, Feb. 7
• Blood pressure, blood glucose, lipid point of care and bone density screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Green Ridge Country Market, 811 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
• Skin cancer screening, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical. 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• 89th annual Oyster Supper, 6:30 p.m., Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville. Take-out orders will be available from 4 to 5:30 p.m. 570-649-5195. (R)
• Eagle Grange 1 FFA Night Program, 6:30 p.m., Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. 717-921-1957.
Wednesday, Feb. 8• Key Nutrients for Older Adults, 10:15 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Lunchtime Book Club, 1 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton.
• Smartphone and Tablet Help, 2 to 4 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Story Time With Maverick, 4:30 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• Kids in the Kitchen — Cherry Cordials, 6 to 8 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. https://bit.ly/bcm-cherry. (R)
Thursday, Feb. 9• Blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Beaver St., Beaver Springs.
• Williamsport Kiwanis Club open house, noon, Holiday Inn Express, Williamsport. kiwanis130@gmail.com (R)
• Valentine Door Hanger Craft, 4 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. For students in kindergarten through fifth grade. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Let’s Cook for Weight Management, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Penn State Extension Office, 443 Plum Creek Road, Sunbury. extension.psu.edu/lets-cook-weight. (R)
• Grief support group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172.
Friday, Feb. 10• Storytime from the Birds Nest with Miss Angie, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Sensory Friendly Family Night, 4 to 7 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. https://bit.ly/3wEnKQq. (R)
• Night to Shine 2023, 5 to 9 p.m., Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland. For special guests and their buddies. www.timtebowfoundation.org/night-to-shine.
• 2023 Gaspipe One Act Play Festival, 7:30 p.m., Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. riverstagetheatre.org. (R)
Saturday, Feb. 11• National Bird Feeding Month, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Book Bingo, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton.
• The Zoo Comes To You, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Nerf Modification Club, 1 to 3 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. https://bit.ly/bcm-nerf22. (R)
• Chocolate Lovers’ Movie Day, 1 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Share the Love Valentine Take-Out Dinner, 2 to 4 p.m., Eagle Grange Hall, East Blind Road, Montgomery. 570-546-5861. (D) (R)
• 2023 Gaspipe One Act Play Festival, 7:30 p.m., Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. riverstagetheatre.org. (R)
Sunday, Feb. 12• Milton Historical Society lecture, 2 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. Jill Lawrence Holland will portray Jackie Kennedy.
Monday, Feb. 13• Lewisburg Garden Club meeting, 12:30 p.m., Fellowship Hall at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. Michael Brody will present “All about Roses.”
