MILTON — Several members of the Milton American Legion Unit 71 Auxiliary met recently to prepare donation boxes for poppy distribution.
Helen Billhime, Cynthia Stump, Nancy Brown and Dixie Powell are building the boxes, which will be distributed to area businesses on Oct. 30, then collected on Nov. 30.
Members of the auxiliary applied decorative ribbon and attached the boxes to foam and attached a descriptive poster and inserted poppies.
Boxes are usually placed in local businesses in May but, due to the pandemic, the donation collection was postponed until November in honor of Veterans Day.
Any business that has never had a box in their business but would like to have one should call the Milton American Legion at 570-742-4632 and leave a name and address. There is no need to call if a box was placed in your business last year.
Auxiliary members encourage everyone to make a donation and proudly display their poppy to show they support the programs and services the club provides to veterans. The auxiliary’s most recent service project was sending two large boxes of snacks to deployed military personnel.
If you know a deployed military member who would enjoy receiving a “box from home,” notify an auxiliary member or leave a message at the American Legion in Milton.
