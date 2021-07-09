Evelyn F. Smith
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at St. Joseph Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton.
Thomas C. Budman
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Clinton Township Fire Hall, 2311 Route 54, Montgomery, where a memorial service will be held at 11.
Wilbur E. Foust
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the John H Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
Mildred M. Pfleegor
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 12, at Paradise United Church of Christ, 8105 Paradise Road, Milton, where a funeral service will follow at noon.
