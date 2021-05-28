SUNBURY — A two-day concert which will feature the sounds of ‘80s metal rock bands is designed to raise awareness of, and funds to help combat, mental health issues.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties will be hosting the United Live Music Festival June 5-6 at Spyglass Ridge Winery, Sunbury.
Joanne Sloneem, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way chief operating officer, said the concert has been in the planning stages for more than two years.
During a February 2019 meeting, Sloneem said United Way CEO Joanne Troutman suggested holding a concert to raise awareness of mental health.
“I said ‘how about we do something with big bands?’” Sloneem recalled. “’How about we do this ‘80s hair metal show?’”
Bands soon started signing up to participate.
“It all fell together quickly,” Sloneem said. “ We started selling tickets in December 2019 for a show that was to happen June 6, 2020.”
However, then the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The concert was initially postponed until August 2020, and then to this year.
“We want to make sure that we are following our governor’s guidelines and the CDC recommendations,” Sloneem said. “We want to make sure everyone is having a safe, healthy time.”
Social distancing will be in place, and masks will be required, particularly in areas where food vendors will be located.
“People have been very positive, reaching out to me over the past year, year and a half,” Sloneem said. “Everybody is so excited it’s actually going to happen.”
Tickets for the event remain available, with the venue able to accommodate up to 4,000 people.
“We’ve had some (individuals) that bought tickets from Canada,” Sloneem said. “They aren’t able to come due to the border being closed.”
A number of tickets have been purchased by individuals outside of Pennsylvania. Tickets have been purchased from as far away as California and Alaska.
“A lot of people are reaching out that are coming because they want to see this lineup play together,” Sloneem said.
She added that individuals are also anxious to attend a live music performance.
The music festival will feature the following bands and performers: Dokken, WARRANT, Winger, Lita Ford, Jack Russell’s Great White, FireHouse, George Lynch, Eric Martin of Mr. Big featuring Steve Brown and PJ Farley of TRIXTER, Joey Cassata, Bohemian Queen, Jason Carst, and Without Reason. Steve Prestup will be master of ceremonies.
Sloneem said the concert was extended from one to two days due to the number of bands which signed on to participate.
“We were like ‘it’s going to be one really long day,’” she recalled. “We split it into two not really long days... It’s going to make for a better time.”
Sloneem said Bohemian Queen is a Queen tribute band which will be flying to the Central Susquehanna Valley from California to perform.
“I think most of (the bands) are coming from the West Coast and flying in for the day,” Sloneem said. “Eric Martin is coming in from California. The remainder of his band is from New Jersey.”
Proceeds from the concert will go towards the creation and further development of a Youth Mental Health Initiative.
“We have a lot of kids in our area whose parents struggle to pay for the medicine that they need, pay for co-pays for (doctor) visits, pay for gas to get to appointments they need,” Sloneem said. “We want to use these funds... to help.”
She said it’s also important to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues.
“To me, the stigma around mental health is there’s a shame that goes along with people having mental health issues,” Sloneem said. “That needs to be reduced. No one should be ashamed for struggling with depression.
“We need to be able to openly communicate what’s going on in our minds, without the fear of someone looking down on us.”
Sloneem is looking forward to the concert.
“(The bands) excitement and energy for being part of this is going to create a really great atmosphere for the attendees and everyone involved,” she said. “It’s always great to raise funds to help kids.”
Tickets for the concert are $89 and includes entry both days.
Tickets for the event are available online at https://lulmusicfestival.brownpapertickets.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.