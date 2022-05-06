BETHLEHEM — Bucknell’s Nick Crovatto was selected to the Academic All-Patriot League Team, the league office announced Thursday.
Crovatto, a senior captain, was one of 12 student-athletes recognized on this year’s academic all-league squad. He was the lone faceoff specialist to make the team based on his performance on the lacrosse field and in the classroom.
Crovatto’s name is peppered throughout the Bison record book based on his performance in the faceoff. During the 2022 campaign, he broke the school standard in single-season faceoff wins (172) and matched the school record in single-game ground balls (14 vs. St. John’s). He also collected 91 ground balls, a total good for fourth in school history.
Crovatto won 338 career faceoffs, slotting him third in school history; he is one of only three Bison to win at least 300 faceoffs during his time in Lewisburg. His 165 career ground balls gave him the sixth position in the Bucknell annals.
Crovatto won three of this season’s first four Patriot League Faceoff Specialist of the Week awards, claiming it on Feb. 7, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. He was the first Bison to earn at least three Faceoff Specialist of the Week nods in a single campaign since Jarett Witzal captured four in 2016, which was the award’s first season. Notably, Witzal set the school standard in single-season faceoff wins (171) in 2016 that Crovatto went on to break in 2022.
Off the lacrosse field, the political science major was an investment banking summer analyst for TerraNova Capital, an investment management extern for Millennium and a marketing and business development intern for the New Canaan Nature Center. He recently won Bucknell’s Lee S. “Bud” Ranck Memorial Award for the Class of 2022. This senior award is presented for outstanding spirit and contributions to the Bucknell athletics program.
(0) comments
