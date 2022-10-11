Former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry is 95. Actor Amitabh Bachchan is 80. Country singer Gene Watson is 79. Singer Daryl Hall (Hall and Oates) is 76. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is 72. Actor-director Catlin Adams is 72. Country singer Paulette Carlson is 71. Original MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 70. Actor David Morse is 69. Actor Stephen Spinella is 66. Actor-writer-comedian Dawn French is 65. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Steve Young is 61. Actor Joan Cusack is 60. Rock musician Scott Johnson (Gin Blossoms) is 60. Comedy writer and TV host Michael J. Nelson is 58. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 57. Actor Lennie James is 57. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Chris Spielman is 57. Country singer-songwriter Todd Snider is 56. Actor-comedian Artie Lange is 55. Actor Jane Krakowski is 54. Actor Andrea Navedo is 53. Actor Constance Zimmer is 52. Rapper MC Lyte is 52. Bluegrass musician Leigh Gibson (The Gibson Brothers) is 51. Figure skater Kyoko Ina is 50. Actor Darien Sills-Evans is 48. Actor/writer Nat Faxon is 47. Actor Emily Deschanel is 46. Actor Matt Bomer is 45. Actor Trevor Donovan is 44. Actor Robert Christopher Riley is 42. Actor Michelle Trachtenberg is 37. Actor Lucy Griffiths is 36. Golfer Michelle Wie is 33. Rapper Cardi B is 30.
