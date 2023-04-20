Friday, April 21
Boys baseball
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Mifflinburg at Williamsport Tournament, 5 p.m.
Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Mifflinburg, Milton, Warrior Run at Lock Haven Invitational, 2 p.m.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Hughesville (DH), 4/5:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Danville, 4 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Mifflin County at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Boys baseball
Muncy at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.
Girls softball
Selinsgrove at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.
Mifflinburg at Williamsport Tournament, TBA
Bloomsburg at Milton, 11 a.m.
Boys lacrosse
Lake Lehman at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.
Coed track and field
Lewisburg, Milton at Shippensburg Invitational, 9 a.m.
Monday, April 24
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Girls softball
Hughesville at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Co-ed track and field
Hughesville at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Lewisburg, Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Danville, 5 p.m.
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.
