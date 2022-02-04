Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
Track: LA Memorial Coliseum (temporary short track, 1/4 mile)
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:30 p.m., FS2; Saturday, qualifying, 8:30 p.m., FS1; Sunday, heat races, 3 p.m., Fox; Sunday, race, 6 p.m., Fox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.