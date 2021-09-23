MIFFLINBURG — A balanced offense and a good defense has led Mifflinburg to a 3-1 mark thus far this season. It will need both to take down Shamokin Friday.
The Indians come to Union County fresh off a big win over Nanticoke. Shamokin is two weeks removed from a 33-0 beatdown by Selinsgrove, but battled Central Mountain in a 35-34 loss at Mill Hall.
Mifflinburg has rolled since a season-opening loss at home to Danville, racking up wins over Central Columbia, Midd-West and Hughesville — which combined have two wins, both belonging to Central Columbia.
Friday’s matchup should go a long way toward telling us which team is for real, and which will need some additional work entering the second half of the season.
Mifflinburg’s impressive start has largely been fueled by a good balance of run and pass on the offensive side of the ball. Sophomore quarterback Troy Dressler has turned heads in his first year under center. He’s thrown for nearly 760 yards and has 6 touchdowns. He has thrown 6 picks as well.
Carter Breed and Anthony Diehl lead the rush attack with 310 and 174 yards respectively. Breed has three rushing touchdowns.
Shamokin’s Max Madden leads the rush attack for Henry Hynoski’s Indians and racked up 178 yards on 18 carries a week ago, including touchdown runs of 54, 23, 11 and 10 yards. The Indians are not going to take to the air very often.
Next week, Mifflinburg travels to Bloomsburg to take on Milton.
