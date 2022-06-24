NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Chase Elliott, 536; 2. Ross Chastain, 520; 3. Kyle Busch, 513; 4. Ryan Blaney, 511; 5. Joey Logano, 506; 6. Martin Truex, 481; 7. Kyle Larson, 476; 8. William Byron, 466; 9. Alex Bowman, 460; 10. Christopher Bell, 444; 11. Aric Almirola, 423; 12. Kevin Harvick, 416; 13. Chase Briscoe, 386; 14. Tyler Reddick, 381; 15. Austin Dillon, 376; 16. Erik Jones, 368.
Xfinity: 1. AJ Allmendinger, 573; 2. Ty Gibbs, 530; 3. Noah Gragson, 529; 4. Josh Berry, 509; 5. Justin Allgaier, 509; 6. Brandon Jones, 428; 7. Sam Mayer, 424; 8. Austin Hill, 416; 9. Daniel Hemric, 389; 10. Landon Cassill, 366; 11. Riley Herbst, 364; 12. Ryan Sieg, 345.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 481; 2. Zane Smith, 476; 3. Ben Rhodes, 471; 4. Chandler Smith, 467; 5. Ty Majeski, 438; 6. Stewart Friesen, 397; 7. Christian Eckes, 408; 8. Carson Hocevar, 386; 9. Grant Enfinger, 383; 10. Matt Crafton, 353.
