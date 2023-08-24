MILTON — A daughter, Lucia Martina Boyle, was born at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, to Mia G. Boyle.
Lucia’s grandparents are Lori and Ron Metzger of Watsontown and Joan and Dale Beaver of Milton.
