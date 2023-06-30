NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Martin Truex, 576; 2. William Byron, 558; 3. Ross Chastain, 558; 4. Christopher Bell, 531; 5. Kyle Busch, 528; 6. Kevin Harvick, 515; 7. Denny Hamlin, 512; 8. Ryan Blaney, 502; 9. Kyle Larson, 475; 10. Joey Logano, 462; 11. Brad Keselowski, 450; 12. Chris Buescher, 449; 13. Tyler Reddick, 420; 14. Ricky Stenhouse, 415; 15. Buba Wallace, 381; 16. Daniel Suarez, 353.
Xfinity: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 585; 2. Austin Hill, 576; 3. Justin Allgaier, 544; 4. Cole Custer, 534; 5. Josh Berry, 470; 6. Chandler Smith, 465; 7. Sheldon Creed, 444; 8. Sam Mayer, 429; 9. Riley Herbst, 416; 10. Daniel Hemrick, 399; 11. Sammy Smith, 395; 12. Parker Kligerman, 371.
Truck: 1. Corey Heim, 474; 2. Zane Smith, 458; 3. Grant Enfinger, 443; 4. Ty Majeski, 430; 5. Ben Rhodes, 427; 6. Christian Eckes, 404; 7. Carson Hocevar, 393; 8. Matt DiBenedetto, 358; 9. Matt Crafton, 354; 10. Nick Sanchez, 350.
