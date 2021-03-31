WILLIAMSPORT — Faced with an “overall under expectation” of what she was capable of accomplishing from the early stages of her career, Dr. Davie Jane Gilmour has always strived to excel.
“Early in my career, I surprised people as I demonstrated what I could do,” Gilmour said.
The president of the Pennsylvania College of Technology since 1998, Gilmour grew up in Enola and graduated from East Pennsboro Area High School.
“My mother was an elementary school teacher in the district and my father, who was a welder, was on the school board,” Gilmour said. “From the outset, my parents instilled in me the value of education.”
Gilmour received associate and bachelor’s degrees in dental hygiene from West Liberty State College. She later earned Master of Science and doctorate degrees in health education from Penn State University.
Prior to starting her career in education, Gilmour worked for a number of Harrisburg-area dental offices.
“At times, I would say there was an overall under-expectation of what I was capable of accomplishing,” she said. “Always work hard, know every aspect of your position and role in the company or organization, and understand that nothing is above or below you.”
She advises to always keep learning.
“Listen intently to everything that is going on around you and apply what you learn to your individual situation,” Gilmour said.
She credits her parents with serving as constant sources of encouragement.
“My father, in particular, taught me there is nothing you cannot accomplish if you set your mind to it,” Gilmour said. “He taught me to believe in myself and to always push myself to reach the next goal.”
She joined the Williamsport Area Community College — now Pennsylvania College of Technology — in 1977 as an instructor and curriculum developer in the Dental Hygiene program.
In 1983, she was promoted to assistant professor and coordinator of Dental Hygiene. In 1993, she became the vice p resident for Academic Affairs, and in 1996 became vice president for Academic Affairs and Provost.
“I strongly recommend finding a mentor who can provide wise counsel and help you navigate any obstacles or challenges,” Gilmour said. “I have worked with a number of young professionals in the role of mentor, helping to guide them, often by listening and sharing my own career and life experiences.”
She said society in general needs to “become blind to gender.”
“We need to look for the most qualified person to fill leadership roles and not judge or predetermine that a position is best suited for a man or woman,” Gilmour said.
“That said, we also need to highlight successful women, and persons of color, and call attention to how effective they have been, and can continue to be, as leaders in the workforce and in organizations,” she added.
Gilmour noted the Pennsylvania College of Technology has programs which encourage and support women to advance in leadership positions.
“Our student Engagement Office offers a variety of development programs for students, though those identifying as women typically represent the largest group of participants,” she said.
Programs include: Leadership and Involvement Consultation; Lead PCT, a five-week leadership experience providing the opportunity to learn different leadership skills and apply them by developing a social change project proposal that directly benefits the Penn College community; and Student Leader Staff Selection, a process for recruiting compensated leadership positions at the college.
“Each March, as part of Women’s History Month, we honor students who identify as women through the Awesome Women Exemplars (AWE) process,” Gilmour said. “Faculty, staff and students can submit nominations for a student they admire or one that has made a difference in our Penn College community.”
Gilmour serves on a variety of boards and professional organizations.
She is married to Frederick T. Gilmour, a professional artist and retired Penn College administrator. She has a stepson and stepgrandson.
