Saturday, Jan. 28
• Reading with Maverick, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• Wild about Teas, 1 p.m., Tiadaghton Resource Management Center, 10 L. Pine Bottom Road, Waterville.
Monday, Jan. 30• Evening Storytime, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Wednesday, Feb. 1• Bariatric support group, 6 to 7 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical Lobby, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
Thursday, Feb. 2• Novel Thoughts Book Club, Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Friday, Feb. 3• Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival ice carving, beginning at 10 a.m. in front of the post office, and continuing later in Hufnagle Park.
Saturday, Feb. 4• Frosty 5K, 9 a.m. registration at the Campus Theatre, Lewisburg. Presented by the Lewisburg Sunset Rotary Club. ($)
• Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival Children’s activities, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
• Chocolate Festival Chocolate Flight, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. at Meixell Diehl Insurance and the Cookie Dude, Lewisburg. Benefits the Donald Heiter Community Center. donaldheiter.org. (R) ($)
• Lewisburg Polar Bear Plunge, 2:30 p.m., the Lewisburg Landing at St. George Street, Lewisburg. bit.ly/PlungeLBG. (R) ($)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.