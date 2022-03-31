Thursday, March 31

Girls softball

Hughesville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.

Central Mountain at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Midd-West, 5 p.m.

Boys tennis

Milton at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 1

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Millville, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Boys baseball

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 11 a.m.

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Lourdes Regional, 11 a.m.

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.

Benton at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.